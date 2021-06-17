Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 180,369 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for approximately 2.9% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $48,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in Xilinx by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Xilinx by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock traded up $7.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.71. 86,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,113. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.41 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

