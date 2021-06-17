Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-58 million.

NASDAQ:XNET traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.07. 1,013,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,228. Xunlei has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $53.02 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Xunlei from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.