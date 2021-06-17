Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $87.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.04. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.