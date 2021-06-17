Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $2,494,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $5,135,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 264,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

KC stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.80.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KC. Macquarie cut their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.