Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $478,000 Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $236.99 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

