Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $229.87 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $136.29 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

