Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading Down 3.7%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s share price fell 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.73. 136,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,105,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,974,000 after buying an additional 8,975,256 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $68,553,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,701,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,627,000 after purchasing an additional 560,126 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

