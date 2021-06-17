Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.42 million-235.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.14 million.

YSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 86 Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of NYSE:YSG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,124. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.52. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

