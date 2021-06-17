Yearn Secure One Day Volume Reaches $741.00 (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Yearn Secure has a total market cap of $513,705.83 and approximately $741.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yearn Secure coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yearn Secure has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00059987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00025718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.40 or 0.00754843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00084095 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00042479 BTC.

Yearn Secure Coin Profile

Yearn Secure (CRYPTO:YSEC) is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 588,275 coins. Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance . Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

