Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce $328.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.80 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $285.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,723,000 after buying an additional 609,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,552,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after acquiring an additional 422,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 317,563 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROCK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.56. 1,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,362. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.42. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

