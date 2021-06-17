Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBSE. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NeuBase Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $5.08 on Monday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.01.

In other news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

