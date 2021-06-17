Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $729.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKX. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $289,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,313 over the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,308,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $72,512,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,874,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $45,554,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after acquiring an additional 745,825 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKX opened at $49.25 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

