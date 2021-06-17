Zacks: Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,466.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,676,000 after buying an additional 104,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,626,000 after buying an additional 114,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Acushnet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,380,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.78. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

