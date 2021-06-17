Zacks: Analysts Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 166,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,541. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 15.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 57.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $236,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 76.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.