Zacks: Analysts Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report sales of $632.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $648.10 million and the lowest is $621.00 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $525.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $266.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

