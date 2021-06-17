Zacks: Analysts Expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.24. Luminex posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMNX. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMNX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.89. 7,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,307. Luminex has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

