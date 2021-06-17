Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

CERT opened at $26.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.82. Certara has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.06.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,802,429 shares of company stock worth $212,554,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

