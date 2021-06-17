Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. Cohu posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 358.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%.

COHU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,074. Cohu has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

