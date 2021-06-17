Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report $117.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.17 million and the highest is $126.40 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $99.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $455.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.93 million to $470.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $477.87 million, with estimates ranging from $464.11 million to $503.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,054.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 334,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after acquiring an additional 363,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

