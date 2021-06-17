Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). EverQuote also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

In other news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $64,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $27,927.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,418.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,251 shares of company stock worth $546,742 over the last 90 days. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 30.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after buying an additional 284,025 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. 1,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,841. The firm has a market cap of $959.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.36. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

