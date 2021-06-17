Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post sales of $197.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.50 million and the highest is $198.40 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $107.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $828.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $826.50 million to $832.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

SDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

In other news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SDC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,899. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

