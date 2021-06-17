Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce $554.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $547.80 million to $564.10 million. Crocs posted sales of $331.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,110. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.20.

Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

