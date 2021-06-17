Zacks: Brokerages Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,553,000 after buying an additional 382,002 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $19,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 314,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 50,551 shares during the period. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

