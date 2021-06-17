Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Masco posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Masco by 5.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,787. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Masco has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $68.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

