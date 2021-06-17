Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Announce -$1.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings per share of ($1.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($0.48). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.93) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($6.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.09. 607,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,891. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

