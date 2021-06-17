Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. Vertiv also reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on VRT. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. 58,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,640. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,751 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,875 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vertiv by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,823,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,535 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Vertiv by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

