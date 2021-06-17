Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) to Hold

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $42.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.49. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

