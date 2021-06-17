Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) to Sell

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.84.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.98. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. The business had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.