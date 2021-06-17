Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) to Sell

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform. The Company’s pipeline consists of RXI-762 and RXI-804 which are in clinical stage. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in Marlborough, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ PHIO opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.19. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762, which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 that prevent T cells from attacking various cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that prevent cancer cells from inactivating T cells and attack the cancer.

