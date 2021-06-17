Zacks Investment Research Lowers AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $53.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AZZ by 2,880.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 1,623.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

