Zacks Investment Research Lowers Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) to Sell

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNCH. Evercore ISI started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek purchased 88,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

