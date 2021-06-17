Zacks Investment Research Lowers Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Hold

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $135.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,423.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,972,000 after buying an additional 227,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,834,000 after buying an additional 129,606 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 493,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,077,000 after buying an additional 113,122 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

