Zacks Investment Research Lowers Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

