Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to “Hold”

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -81.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.