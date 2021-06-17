Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) to Hold

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

DM opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

