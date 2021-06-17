Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Formula One Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Formula One Group stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.14. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 135,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

