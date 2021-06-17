Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) to Buy

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of HMN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,397,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,252,000 after buying an additional 237,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $8,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $8,489,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $6,338,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

