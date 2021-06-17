Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

NYSE TCS opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $652.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Container Store Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 119,182 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

