Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Harald Reinhart Sells 8,000 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $1,301,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Harald Reinhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,293,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00.

Shares of ZLAB traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.09. The stock had a trading volume of 526,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,014. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $71.79 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.95.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,865,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,837,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Zai Lab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 405.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

