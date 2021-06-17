Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Up 57.1% in May

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 408,700 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 13th total of 260,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,087.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando stock opened at $119.51 on Thursday. Zalando has a 52 week low of $69.52 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.99.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.