Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 5,112 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.4% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,080,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,343,000 after acquiring an additional 49,103 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 145,642 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 557,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after purchasing an additional 31,042 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 53,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.04. The company had a trading volume of 126,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,771. The firm has a market cap of $155.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

