Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $907,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 356.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $303.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,507. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.09. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.40 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.