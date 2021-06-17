Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 437 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after acquiring an additional 335,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,101 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

UPS traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.02. The stock had a trading volume of 135,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,206. The stock has a market cap of $172.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

