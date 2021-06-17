Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ASML by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of ASML to $747.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $699.94. 19,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $655.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $710.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

