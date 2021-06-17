Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $52.24 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.24.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.69. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 713,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,645,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.