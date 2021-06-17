Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Johnny D. Powers Sells 125,000 Shares

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Johnny D. Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of Zomedica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $97,500.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15. Zomedica Corp. has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $849.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,434,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,634 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth $3,601,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,896,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,409 shares during the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

