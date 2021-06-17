Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Sells $1,646,777.04 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.77, for a total value of $1,646,777.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,736,633.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ryan Azus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Ryan Azus sold 3,350 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.34, for a total value of $1,173,639.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Ryan Azus sold 400 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $140,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total value of $1,997,562.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $2,024,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $2,023,000.00.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $11.12 on Thursday, hitting $372.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,379,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.51. The company has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

