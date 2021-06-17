ZPER Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZPER has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $511,192.68 and $21.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.83 or 0.00200657 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002123 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.90 or 0.00628445 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,334,288 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

