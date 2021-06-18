$0.12 EPS Expected for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immersion.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Immersion by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Immersion by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Immersion by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

IMMR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,486. The stock has a market cap of $272.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49. Immersion has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.