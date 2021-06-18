-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.14). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

NEX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 71,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.39. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,993,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,096,000 after acquiring an additional 201,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 361,893 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,465 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 157,777 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

